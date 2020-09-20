Stanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 run

Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup FinalLightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup FinalBolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Lightning holds off late Dallas Stars rally in Game 2 winThe Lightning avoided what could have been a disappointing collapse in Tampa Bay's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bolts start Stanley Final seriesBolts start Stanley Cup Final series. Bars see boost to business.