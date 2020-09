KC mayor responds to Lousville indictment

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 minutes ago

NEWS REPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ.KANSAS CITY MAYORQUINTON LUCAS ALSORESPONDED TO TODAY'SINDICTMENT INLOUISVILLE....BY FOCUSING ONACCOUNTABILIY HERE ATHOME.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS /KANSAS CITY, MO"HERE IN KANSAS CITY, WE WILLCONTINUE TO TRY TO WORK FORACCOUNTABILITY, WE CONTINUETO BE RESPONSIVE TO THEMOMENT BEFORE US.

BUT LOOK,I ALSO HAVE VERY GRAVECONCERNS WITH A LOT OFOTHER TRAGEDIES RIGHT HEREIN KANSAS CITY INCLUDING THEFACT THAT A FAMILY HAS TOBURRY A 22 MONTH OLD SOTHERE WAS A LOT FOR US TOADDRESS THERES A LOT FOR