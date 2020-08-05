Mike Max Puts His Umpire Mask On After 30 Years

Youth sports is always looking for umpires, so former ump Mike Max answered the call Wednesday – and didn’t miss a beat!



Related videos from verified sources Mike Max Talks To Minneapolis Protesters About Aim Of Unrest



Mike Max talks to a protester he originally encountered months ago at the George Floyd memorial to get prospective from Black Minneapolis citizens who are fed up (8:06). WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 08:05 Published on August 27, 2020 EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Mike Max Talks To Protester Patrick Etim



Mike Max re-introduces us to George Floyd protester Patrick Etim, who left quite an impression. Here is a new version of his story with extended interviews (3:33).WCCO 4 News - Aug. 5, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:32 Published on August 6, 2020 Mike Max Catches Up With Arrested Protester Patrick Etim



Mike Max reunites with protester Patrick Etim, who shares a message of hope and the work that still needs to be done (2:47).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 4, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:47 Published on August 5, 2020