Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote.

MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry.

He's going to need it."


