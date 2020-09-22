Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a
Time 100 video urging Americans to vote.
MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry.
He's going to need it."
