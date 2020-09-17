Belgium loosens coronavirus restrictions despite infection rate rise

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow “visiting other households will not be permitted.” The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
With restrictions continuing to be enforced and the nation awaiting potential further lockdowns, a reporter took a video voxpop of how seriously we are taking Covid-19?The video looks into our current..