Tucson pastor speaks out following decision on Breonna Taylor case

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Tucson pastor speaks out following decision on Breonna Taylor case
Tucson pastor speaks out following decision on Breonna Taylor case

Louisville police nix days off while attorney general decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News


Kentucky AG Defends Decision in Breonna Taylor Case, Says Officers ‘Justified’ in Use of Force

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General *Daniel Cameron* defended the decision not to directly charge...
Mediaite - Published

Huge Breonna Taylor Case Decision Forces Louisville Into State Of Emergency

The mayor of Louisville has declared a state of emergency as people around the country – and world...
SOHH - Published


Hundreds Marching Outside Of Downtown LA Over Protest Over Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Hundreds Marching Outside Of Downtown LA Over Protest Over Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case

Hundreds of people marched westbound on 8th Street Wednesday night to protest the grand jury decision to not charge three Louisville officers in connection with the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:01Published
Man detained after hitting protesters with his car, police say [Video]

Man detained after hitting protesters with his car, police say

A man was detained by Denver police after he ran a protester over with his car outside the Colorado State Capitol.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:14Published
Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville [Video]

Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville

A suspect is in custody after two Louisville Metro police officers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening downtown.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published