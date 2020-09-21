Tucson pastor speaks out following decision on Breonna Taylor case

Hundreds Marching Outside Of Downtown LA Over Protest Over Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor CaseHundreds of people marched westbound on 8th Street Wednesday night to protest the grand jury decision to not charge three Louisville officers in connection with the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Man detained after hitting protesters with his car, police sayA man was detained by Denver police after he ran a protester over with his car outside the Colorado State Capitol.
Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in LouisvilleA suspect is in custody after two Louisville Metro police officers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening downtown.