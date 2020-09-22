LIVE: Lex protests after Taylor case decision

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Now..

There also protests happening in downtown lexington in response to today's decision.

Protesters there saying...it didn't result in justice for breonna taylor and her family.

Abc 36's monica harkins has been following the protest tonight.

She's live now downtown.

A crowd of about hundred people still marching through downtown lexington.

I'm standing at the courthouse which is the meeting point.

Lets take a look at the crowd that gathered here.

More than a hundred people in lexington tonight at first protest leaders saying the group would stay on the sidewalk..to try and avoid any confrontation with police.

Streets are not blocked off in downtown lexington.

Protesters tonight saying the wanton endangerment charges are not enough.

They told me they are hoping more changes in the justice system like breonna's law... a statewide proposed law to ban no knock search warrants throughout the commonwealth.

I talked to one protester who says voting in novemeber is so important and another protester who says why is racism still a thing...here's what they told me.

Outcue: "...why hate someone because of the color of their skin?"

C1 3 protesters still marching in downtown lexington...reporte dly near uk's campus.

Again, an emotional night as protesters continue to "say her name" live in lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

Kentucky governor andy




