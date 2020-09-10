District Court in Las Vegas resumes jury trials with COVID-19 precautions in place
The Eighth Judicial District Court (EJDC) of Nevada will resume jury trials this week with an extensive plan in place that involves air purification, rapid testing, social distance measures throughout the process, plexiglass partitions, and other precautions in place to keep jurors, judges, attorney and other trial participants socially distant and compliant with the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
