District Court in Las Vegas resumes jury trials with COVID-19 precautions in place Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 minutes ago District Court in Las Vegas resumes jury trials with COVID-19 precautions in place The Eighth Judicial District Court (EJDC) of Nevada will resume jury trials this week with an extensive plan in place that involves air purification, rapid testing, social distance measures throughout the process, plexiglass partitions, and other precautions in place to keep jurors, judges, attorney and other trial participants socially distant and compliant with the Center for Disease Control guidelines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS WEEK WITH COVID-19PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE.THE PLAN IN PLACE INVOLVES AIRPURIFICATION...RAPID TESTING...SOCIAL DISTANCE MEASURES ANDPLEXIGLASS PARTITIONS.A LIVE VIDEO STREAM OF TRIALSWILL BE AVAILABLE ON THECOURT'S WEBSITE.JURY TRIALS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDEDSINCE MARCH 14-TH.SEPTEMBER IS.....







You Might Like



Tweets about this CCBC-Black Caucus RT @KTNV: District Court in Las Vegas resumes jury trials with COVID-19 precautions in place. https://t.co/km7UfMwDUW 18 hours ago KTNV 13 Action News District Court in Las Vegas resumes jury trials with COVID-19 precautions in place. https://t.co/km7UfMwDUW 20 hours ago