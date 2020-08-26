Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas
Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.
Libby Hogan reports.
Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor | THR NewsThe Walt Disney Co.'s parks chief on Tuesday made it clear to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the company wants clearance to reopen the Disneyland Resort now.
Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the electrical engineer died aged 103.
Zenni M The Sexy Pony RT @nytimes: Walt Disney Studios said it would hold off releasing several major films, including Marvel's “Black Widow” and Steven Spielber… 2 minutes ago
Corona Update Bot RT @KTCityTimes: Disney delays #BlackWidow, #WestSideStory and more films amidst #coronavirus pandemic. #Hollywood #COVID19 #ScarlettJohans… 12 minutes ago
City Times Disney delays #BlackWidow, #WestSideStory and more films amidst #coronavirus pandemic. #Hollywood #COVID19… https://t.co/zKhJCGj6Ld 16 minutes ago
Bleeding Cool ICYMI: #Disney has just announced a new round of delays for their movies including pushing #BlackWidow back to May… https://t.co/foXddNA0Pn 21 minutes ago
ludovic choupo Disney delays Black Widow and West Side Story releases to next year https://t.co/FWCSpFpBCZ via @DailyMailCeleb 22 minutes ago
Personal Blog Media Disney delays ‘Black Widow,’ Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’
https://t.co/lOGBy1nMbB 37 minutes ago
Gilfoyle LaFlamme RT @jakpost: Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas #jakpost https://t.co/pVjbmVCKyB 41 minutes ago
Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports
Disney delays Black Widow and West Side Story release dates to next year amid global pandemic… https://t.co/t5Zq3V5S9B 43 minutes ago
Trending: Elle Fanning shares eczema battle photos, Victoria Beckham 'so excited’ for London Fashion Week, Black Widow releaseIn case you missed it, here's whats trending right now:
'Mulan' debuts in China amid backlashWalt Disney's "Mulan" opened on Friday (September 11) in mainland China cinemas to a lukewarm reception, taking in 38 million yuan ($5.56 million) in box office takings by the afternoon on its first..
Disney on How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman | THR NewsOutside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward.