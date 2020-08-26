Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Global  
 

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.

Libby Hogan reports.


