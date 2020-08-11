Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to see her lip-sync to the diva’s hits.Now Jessie Castro, 39, of Orlando, Florida, USA – who has appeared in adocumentary and on US talk shows after her lookalike videos went viral – ispreparing for a full-on festive season, when she will come into her own lip-syncing to the singer’s Yuletide classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Andwith multi-Grammy award winning Mariah turning 50 this year, launching a newbook this month and releasing an album in October, mum-of-one Jessie isanticipating a lucrative few months ahead – even though her performing work isjust a ‘side hustle’ to her current job as a college administrator at FullSail University in Winter Park, Florida.

She said: ““I can’t say there’s anaverage amount I make each year because I can go for months without doinggigs, but it must be in excess of $20,000 (£15,640) annually, if I do a gigevery three months and two a week at Christmas.” It was after a video callwith the world number one Madonna impersonator, Chris America, following alookalike convention in 2015 that Jessie, who has a son, Arian, 12 – havingnoticed a surge in people saying she looked like Mariah after her album,Butterfly, went multi-platinum in 1997 – started to develop her career.

Shesaid: “I had met Chris America over video call and she became kind of a mentorto me.

She was amazing.

She is a star among lookalikes.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur

Mariah Carey Sits Down With Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+ 'Conversation' Series | THR News [Video]

Mariah Carey Sits Down With Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+ 'Conversation' Series | THR News

Oprah Winfrey has interviewed Mariah Carey many times over the years and they’re set to deliver another installment this week, now for Apple TV+ courtesy of Winfrey’s new streamer series, 'The Oprah Conversation. '

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:36Published

'It is our turn to fight': Kerry Washington, Mariah Carey, other celebs mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Celebrities took to social media to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at age 87 Friday.
USATODAY.com
Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls [Video]

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey is disappointed that Tina Fey didn't use her classic holiday tune All I Want for Christmas is You in her teen comedy Mean Girls.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban American vote

 WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Wednesday that U.S. travelers won’t be allowed to bring home Cuban cigars and rum or stay in government-owned hotels..
WorldNews

Biden campaigns in North Carolina following Cindy McCain endorsement

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail, stopping by the battleground state of North Carolina on Wednesday. Polls show Biden and President Trump are..
CBS News
The Rebound Tampa Bay: Empowering our youth [Video]

The Rebound Tampa Bay: Empowering our youth

The PACE Center for Girls is a Florida based organization that is doing phenomenal and life changing things for young girls across the nation.  Executive Director Chantell Miles talks about how this organization prepared for and withstood the pandemic, and how they can help you or someone you know who needs a helping hand.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 22:19Published
Counties in Florida still waiting for election dollars [Video]

Counties in Florida still waiting for election dollars

Counties in Florida still waiting for election dollars

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:38Published

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl [Video]

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl

Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter. The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand. Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published
Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional [Video]

Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional

Several Downtown Orlando bar owners are spearheading a lawsuit against the state's order closing down bars and breweries amid coronavirus concerns. The virtual court hearing is via zoom on Tuesday, August 11 at 9:15 a.m. Story: https://wfts.tv/33Pkc06

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:05Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

A new lawsuit may force YouTube to own up to the mental health consequences of content moderation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

For big tech platforms, one of the more urgent questions to arise during the pandemic’s early months was how..
The Verge

Michael B. Jordan, JoJo Siwa land on this year's Time 100 list of most influential people

 Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa have made this year's TIME 100 list.
USATODAY.com

YouTube is about to age-restrict way more videos

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube is rolling out more artificial intelligence-powered technology to catch more videos that may require..
The Verge

Fortnite maker Epic invests in accessible game creation tool Core

 Earlier this year, Manticore Games launched Core, a development tool that aimed to make game creation more accessible. Now, the company is getting an injection..
The Verge

Yule Yule Religious festival observed during the Winter season


Grammy Award Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing on Grammy is Disrespectful

 AJ McLean would never bust a Kanye West and pee on a Grammy ... not because he doesn't have one to pee on, but because it's just downright wrong. We got the..
TMZ.com
Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm [Video]

Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm

Kanye West has been temporarily blocked from Twitter after sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Kanye West posts video of himself peeing on his Grammy [Video]

Kanye West posts video of himself peeing on his Grammy

In the midst of his Twitter firestorm, the rapper tweeted a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Winter Park, Florida Winter Park, Florida City in Florida


Full Sail University Full Sail University private, for-profit university in Winter Park, Florida


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Reveals Stories Inside Memoir To Oprah [Video]

Mariah Carey Reveals Stories Inside Memoir To Oprah

Mariah Carey sits down with Oprah Winfrey for the Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation" to talk about stories in her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey". The singer details how her relationship..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:53Published
Cat Deeley Recalls BTS Moment With Mariah Carey During SM:TV Live Wedding [Video]

Cat Deeley Recalls BTS Moment With Mariah Carey During SM:TV Live Wedding

Cat Deeley Recalls BTS Moment With Mariah Carey During SM:TV Live Wedding

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News

Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about 'Mean Girls.'

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:27Published