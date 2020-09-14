Global  
 

EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:15s - Published
J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine.

UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine.

Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint.

And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard [Video]

COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard

The country was already experiencing worrying levels of unemployed young people but the pandemic has only served to exacerbate these figures.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:46Published

Looking forward to jointly reviewing our bilateral ties: PM Modi to Mahinda Rajapaksa

 Ahead of his virtual talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to jointly reviewing..
IndiaTimes

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi 1st Union minister to die of Covid-19

 Union minister of state for railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi, 65, passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. Angadi is the..
IndiaTimes

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson U.S. multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer

Johnson & Johnson begins final-stage testing on single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

 Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday..
WorldNews
The drug giant said it would begin a stage three trial of a single-shot vaccine, which could prove easier to administer than rivals that require two inoculations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations. Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker. She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her. The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over. Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind. She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her. The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action. Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:19Published
Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct in around 2015, revealed that she decided to come out after she saw the celebrated director talking about women empowerment and feminism. "When he came out and started talking about women liberation, women empowerment, this and that, feminism and all these. So, I realised... that is the mask he is wearing, but in real life he is different at least to me. I don't know about others...that kept on haunting me," Payal told ANI. Meanwhile, Anurag has dismissed the allegations and is taking a legal route in the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announces entry into politics, urges people to rise above caste, religion

 The ex-cop urged people to rise above caste religion and awaken the spirit of nationalism, adding that he will go among people with the message of love instead..
DNA

LJP chief Chirag keen to contest Bihar assembly polls

 The NDA ally, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirga Paswan may contest the assembly election in Bihar as the party is keen to project him as the chief minister..
IndiaTimes

RLSP says all not well in Grand Alliance, hints at possible exit

 All is not well in the Grand Alliance in poll-bound Bihar, its key constituent Rashtriya Lok Samata Party asserted on Wednesday and dropped ample hints that a..
IndiaTimes

As clinical trials of different COVID-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:41Published