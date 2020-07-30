Global  
 

Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales

A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible killer”.

The rollout follows months ofdelay and questions about its effectiveness in the face of mixed results fromother countries which have already deployed such apps.


Hollywood star Reynolds in bid to takeover Welsh club Wrexham

 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds believed to be involved in a takeover bid of National League side, the club confirms.
BBC News
Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Gareth Bale: Tottenham re-sign Real Madrid forward on loan

 Wales forward Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan.
BBC News

National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’ [Video]

National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced. Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Traceand some of the work of the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form a new bodydesigned specifically to deal with pandemics and other health threats.

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Coronavirus contact tracing app: How it works and other key questions answered

A contact tracing app for England and Wales is due to launch on Thursday after months of delay,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Express and Star


NHS Covid-19 app: England and Wales get smartphone contact tracing for over-16s

Users are being urged to install the app to protect themselves and others against the resurgent...
BBC News - Published

'NHS COVID-19' Contact Tracing App With Exposure Notification API Launches in England and Wales

NHS COVID-19, a contact tracing app created by the UK government, is rolling out to residents of...
MacRumours.com - Published


How does the new NHS contact tracing app work? [Video]

How does the new NHS contact tracing app work?

Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled..

NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month [Video]

NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month

The NHS Covid-19 app is to be launched across England and Wales within twoweeks, with pubs, restaurants and other businesses urged to have codes readyfor customers to check in when they visit.

