Brexit briefing: 98 days until the end of the transition period

Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks. Report by Blairm.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm.