Denver teen holding Joe Biden sign says a driver pointed a gun at him and a group of people Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 day ago Denver teen holding Joe Biden sign says a driver pointed a gun at him and a group of people A teen waving a sign supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says a driver harassed him for his political views and later came back and pointed a gun at him and a group of people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Denver teen holding Joe Biden sign says driver threatened him with gun A teen waving a sign supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says a driver harassed him...

Denver Post - Published 1 day ago