Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

Gloria Tso reports


