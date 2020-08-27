Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday.
South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system already strained by coronavirus outbreaks. Gloria Tso reports.
K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day.
All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea.
BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song 'Dynamite'.