Katherine Schwarzenegger is in 'baby bliss mode'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is in "bliss mode" amid life with her newborn daughter Lyla, whom she and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed six weeks ago.



Related videos from verified sources No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth



Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02 Published on August 11, 2020 Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter



Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on August 11, 2020 Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online



Chris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on August 11, 2020