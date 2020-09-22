Global  
 

Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published




Nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, and Malone landed a whopping total of 16.


Post Malone leads Billboard Awards nominations

 Post Malone is the sunflower of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The multi-platinum 25-year-old star scored 16 nominations, dick clark productions and NBC..
