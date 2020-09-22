Post Malone leads 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards nominations
Nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, and Malone landed a whopping total of 16.
Cardi B on Female Rappers' Pressure to Put Out New Music | Billboard NewsCardi B admits that she feels the pressure to crank out hits. She discussed the topic in an interview with SiriusXM on Wednesday (Sept. 30), admitting that "at one time, I felt like I was putting out..
Blackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard NewsBlackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard News
Helen Reddy Dies at 78 & Mac Davis Dies at 78 | Billboard NewsHelen Reddy, the Australian activist and powerful voice of the 1972 feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday (Sept. 29) and Mac Davis, renowned for writing such hits as “A Little Less..