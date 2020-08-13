Global  
 

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest in Wrexham andrealise the “fantastic potential” of the National League club.


Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor

Hollywood star Reynolds in bid to takeover Welsh club Wrexham

 Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds believed to be involved in a takeover bid of National League side, the club confirms.
BBC News
Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Amber Heard, Tina Knowles Lead Effort for Habitat for Humanity

 Hollywood's rallying behind Habitat for Humanity L.A. ... with Amber Heard, Tina Knowles and Lance Bass leading the way to raise some good money for a great..
TMZ.com

Wrexham Wrexham Town in Wales

Rob McElhenney Rob McElhenney American actor

National League National League Baseball league, part of Major League Baseball

