Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'

Donald Trump predicted the 2020 presidential election "will end up in theSupreme Court", and suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing sostrongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgbefore the nation votes on November 3.


Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck [Video]

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

 Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for several..
Trump: Major carmakers sue US government over China tax

 Tesla, Ford and Mercedes-Benz object to the Trump administration's import duties on Chinese parts.
Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck

 President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging..
Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"

 President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
Ginsburg Remembered as Champion of Justice as Struggle Continues Over Her Successor

 Long lines of mourners waited outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects, but President Trump again made clear he would not honor her dying wish that..
Trump tightens Cuba sanctions as he woos Cuban American vote

 WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Wednesday that U.S. travelers won’t be allowed to bring home Cuban cigars and rum or stay in government-owned hotels..
Right Thinking: Justice Ginsburg merits prominent place in history

 It is evident that the emotional public reaction to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg demonstrates that the historic significance of her accomplishments..
Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses, says US election will end up at Supreme Court

Donald Trump, who trails Biden in national opinion polls, has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy...
Trump urges Senate to vote 'without delay' on his U.S. Supreme Court pick, 6 weeks before election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday urged the Republican-run Senate to consider "without delay"...
News24.com | Biden blasts Trump plan to push for Supreme Court nominee ahead of election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate...
Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer [Video]

Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death [Video]

Why Trump's Aides Were Afraid To Tell Him About RBG's Death

When the press first asked for his reaction to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump was caught unawares. While Trump was on stage during a rally on Friday night, aides didn't let..

Trump thinks 2020 election will end up in court [Video]

Trump thinks 2020 election will end up in court

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sept. 23) he thinks the 2020 election will end up at the U.S. Supreme Court, adding that is why it was important to have nine justices.

