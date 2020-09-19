Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'

Donald Trump predicted the 2020 presidential election "will end up in theSupreme Court", and suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing sostrongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgbefore the nation votes on November 3.
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."
