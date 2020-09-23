Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine. UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine. Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint. And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15Published