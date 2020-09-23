Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

The state's Director of Health and Senior Services confirmed the news at a press conference.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Parson Mike Parson American politician from Missouri

Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

 Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said..
New Zealand Herald

Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus

 Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
CBS News
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu dies of Covid-19

 Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital here, a..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine [Video]

EJ Espresso: UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine

J&J kicks off final trial of single-shot Covid vaccine. UK will infect volunteers with Covid to test vaccine. Rape case against Anurag Kashyap on actor's complaint. And have you seen ex-Bihar DGP's 'Robinhood Pandey' avatar. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:15Published
COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard [Video]

COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard

The country was already experiencing worrying levels of unemployed young people but the pandemic has only served to exacerbate these figures.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Covid 19 coronavirus: Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19 Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Teresa Parson also tests positive

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:31Published
Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:32Published
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms [Video]

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19 after wife shows symptoms

Mike Parson has tested positive for coronavirus, the Missouri governor announced Wednesday.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:23Published