Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92.

The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.


Sir Harold Evans: Former Sunday Times editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was renowned for his campaigns against injustice.
BBC News

