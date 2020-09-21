Global  
 

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump refuses to commit to 'peaceful transfer of power' if he loses election

 Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transferral of power, should he lose the upcoming presidential election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.For..
New Zealand Herald
Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Kodak Black Asks President Trump For Commutation Of Sentence

 Kodak Black is turning to Donald Trump for help ... he's begging the President to commute his prison sentence. The rapper's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and..
TMZ.com
Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'

Donald Trump predicted the 2020 presidential election "will end up in theSupreme Court", and suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing sostrongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgbefore the nation votes on November 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump, other mourners to pay respects to Ginsburg during second day of viewing at Supreme Court

 Donald Trump to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as he gears up for a bruising battle to confirm the liberal justice's successor.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

RotItsDaniel1

R!ot It’s Daniel RT @rtenews: Joe Biden, who holds a steady lead over Donald Trump in opinion polls ahead of the 3 November vote, expressed incredulity http… 2 hours ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Joe Biden, who holds a steady lead over Donald Trump in opinion polls ahead of the 3 November vote, expressed incre… https://t.co/0izPLnEv3R 3 hours ago

PrgmticPrgssve

The Pragmatic Progressive @ianbremmer I want to believe you. We'll find out on election day when people reach the polls without being attacke… https://t.co/g5BDeuoMmW 6 hours ago

krishansonRCF

Kris @Anthonysmdoyle @_anthonynash Florida was unique and complicated but right now, Biden is up by about 7% in the poll… https://t.co/LS1vyK5dQ5 9 hours ago

indiesocc

D. Flores de EEUU @AcabEnigmaticiz @rubyclaire63 @peterdaou This says Biden polling way ahead of Bernie before the election. Where's… https://t.co/B3bcfPbTzi 16 hours ago

DMC0821

💛Save the SCOTUS by Voting For Biden🐝 @VMercykiller @RMilesnick @pattonoswalt @HillaryClinton It is how impeachment works. He holds the power on deciding… https://t.co/lygCMcWfSd 2 days ago

Ferric242

Ric Pundit @Expat_Matt It's also a sign of weakness. If Trump was up 7pts in the polls like Biden, he probably holds pick up u… https://t.co/jkKDnx4Fjq 2 days ago

heysyd

🌊 Syd's Soapbox Is Wearing A Damn Mask 😷 🇺🇸 RT @sahilkapur: NEW: Republicans are usually more fired up over SCOTUS. Now, polls say Democrats are. Democrats rate the Supreme Court as… 2 days ago


Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:48Published
US election polls: Biden stretches lead over Trump to eight points

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
US election polls: Biden leads Trump by seven points in the polls

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published