Gundam Robot moves on its own in Japan

A giant robot has been built that can move on its own in Japan.

The RX-78-2 replica Gundam robot took steps in Yokohama port on September 21 - bringing fans' childhood fantasies to life.

The 60ft robot has been having several dry-runs at the port before it makes its first public performance.

Time-lapse footage shows the machine slowly raising its limbs, kneeling down to the ground and even raising a finger with an 80ft dock surrounding it.

The Gundam factory had initial plans to preview the giant robot to the public between July and October where visitors can even see the famous figure at eye-level.

The launch of the new tourist attraction at Yamashita pier came to a halt when the pandemic hit, with plans of having the grand opening of the spot within a year that also features a Gundam cafe, shops and exhibitions.

This RX-78-2 Replica is by far the most true-to-the size Gundam robot ever made since the series premiered.

The military-style robot became famous from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam that was released in the 70s.

The first Gundam statue was first constructed in 2009 and placed in front of Diver City Shopping center in Odaiba district, Tokyo.

Later in 2017, the figure is replaced with the RX-0 unicorn Gundam that is currently standing 19.7 meter tall at the same spot.