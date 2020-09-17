Venezuela’s Maduro calls on UN to rally against US sanctions
Beleaguered leader urges end to ‘coercive measures’ while opposition leader calls for ‘decisive action’ to oust Maduro.
US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on MaduroMike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'A UN investigation alleges Venezuelan authorities have used arbitrary killings and torture to undermine human rights.