Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter

Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl

 The ex-One Direction singer shares a picture with the couple's "healthy and beautiful" daughter.
BBC News

Zayn Malik reveals he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl: 'Proud to call her mine'

 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had their first child, according to a tweet from Malik on Wednesday. See the adorable post here.
USATODAY.com

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl

 Gigi Hadid's year just got a helluva lot better .... she's officially a MOM!!! Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child together ... a baby girl. Zayn..
TMZ.com

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Zayn Malik!

Baby ZiGi is here!! Zayn Malik took to Twitter on Wednesday night (September 23) to announce that he...
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share baby news

Zayn Malik has announced he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a “healthy & beautiful” daughter.
Bella Hadid shares pic of Gigi's baby bump

Super-model Gigi Hadid is all set to welcome her first baby with pop sensation Zayn Malik this month....
Katherine Schwarzenegger is in 'baby bliss mode'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is in "bliss mode" amid life with her newborn daughter Lyla, whom she and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed six weeks ago.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome first child

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has confirmed Gigi Hadid has given birth to the couple's first child, and their newborn daughter is "healthy and beautiful".

Gigi Hadid shares baby bump selfies

Gigi Hadid has shot down speculation about giving birth by posting a series of pregnancy selfies on social media.

