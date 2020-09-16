|
Gigi Hadid gives birth to baby daughter
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
have welcomed a baby girl.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl
Gigi Hadid's year just got a helluva lot better .... she's officially a MOM!!! Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child together ... a baby girl. Zayn..
TMZ.com
Baby ZiGi is here!! Zayn Malik took to Twitter on Wednesday night (September 23) to announce that he...
Just Jared Jr - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
Zayn Malik has announced he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a “healthy & beautiful” daughter.
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Super-model Gigi Hadid is all set to welcome her first baby with pop sensation Zayn Malik this month....
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared •Belfast Telegraph
Katherine Schwarzenegger is in 'baby bliss mode'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is in "bliss mode" amid life with her newborn daughter Lyla, whom she and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed six weeks ago.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:53Published
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome first child
Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has confirmed Gigi Hadid has given birth to the couple's first child, and their newborn daughter is "healthy and beautiful".
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58Published
Gigi Hadid shares baby bump selfies
Gigi Hadid has shot down speculation about giving birth by posting a series of pregnancy selfies on social media.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published