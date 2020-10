Wake Up Call: Happy Birthday, Nancy! Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 weeks ago Wake Up Call: Happy Birthday, Nancy! Thursday's Wake Up Call is a special birthday message for a woman who created a Boston landmark we all love! 0

DOUG: WE HAVE A VERY SPECIALWAKE UP CALL GOING OUT TO AWOMAN WHO'S BROUGHT A LOT OF JOYTO A LOT OF PEOPLE IN BOSTON,AND BEYOND.NANCY SCHON IS TURNING92-YEARS-OLD TODAY.ANTOINETTE: YOU PROBABLY KNOWHER AS THE WOMAN BEHIND THESCULPTURES OF JACK, KACK, LACK,MACK, NACK, WACK, PACK ANDQUACK, THE MAKE WAY FORDUCKLINGS BROOD IN BOSTON'SPUBLIC GARDEN.A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NANCY,AND THANKS TO GRANDDAUGHTER MIAFOR LETTING US KNOW SO WE CANCELEBRATE.SO MANY KIDS TAKE SO MUCH JOY INTHOSE SCULPTURES AT THE GARDEN.WE THANK YOU.DOUG: THAT IS TRUE.SO MUCH JOY INDEED.LOOK AT CINDY.CINDY: LOOKING LIKE A DUCK?DOUG: THA