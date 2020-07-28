George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.
Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck. Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3. Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.
Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Ryan Brooks reports.
