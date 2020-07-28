Global  
 

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.


'UnJust!!!!' Viola Davis, George Clooney, Alicia Keys, more stars react to Breonna Taylor decision

 Viola Davis, George Clooney and other stars are speaking out, following a grand jury's decision regarding the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Despite what people may think, not every starring role includes a million dollar paycheck. Jonah Hill accepted $60,000 to work with Martin Scorsese in "The Wolf of Wall Street." To write, direct, and star in "Good Night, and Good Luck," George Clooney received an upfront salary of $3. Matthew McConaughey received only $200,000 to star in "Dallas Buyers Club," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.

George Clooney is throwing his support behind Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign by sitting down for a virtual chat with former U.S. leader Barack Obama for an online fundraiser.

Two police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests of a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Ryan Brooks reports.

Protests follow Breonna Taylor decision

 Protests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky and around the nation after a grand jury declined to charge white police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, a..
wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has declared that two of the three officers involved in the...
On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General *Daniel Cameron* defended the decision not to directly charge...
The Kentucky attorney general is expected to announce a decision in the fatal shooting of...
Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded..

A peaceful demonstration was held in Boston Wednesday night in protest of the grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

