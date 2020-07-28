George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this todayheadline George Clooney ‘ashamed’ by Kentucky grand jury’s Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/alzhTmI1HH 11 minutes ago Jonathan Brady RT @Variety: George Clooney says he’s “ashamed” of the decision not to charge the cops who shot Breonna Taylor: “I was born and raised in K… 55 minutes ago Anne Lenoir Kentucky Native George Clooney Says He's "Ashamed" of Breonna Taylor Decision https://t.co/th2237Yb9l via @thr 57 minutes ago Calgary Sun George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision to not charge Breonna Taylor's killers… https://t.co/Umu66MrUJ8 2 hours ago Holly Jafari 🌊🌊🌊🌊 'I'm ashamed': George Clooney, Kentucky native, speaks out after Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/afOUzw1MyQ 2 hours ago Lame Millennial RT @THR: Kentucky native George Clooney says he's 'ashamed' of Breonna Taylor decision: https://t.co/VbtHelcI88 https://t.co/VCiRR2sArH 2 hours ago Movies reviewer George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers https://t.co/RhDSe1NgoF 2 hours ago Phil Madden RT @Independent: Kentucky-born George Clooney is ‘ashamed’ after Breonna Taylor ruling https://t.co/APhBLW9Ol6 2 hours ago