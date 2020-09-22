Global  
 

Shaun Toub, Niv Sultan on building bridges amid conflict with Apple's Tehran

Shaun Toub, Niv Sultan on building bridges amid conflict with Apple's Tehran

Shaun Toub, Niv Sultan on building bridges amid conflict with Apple's Tehran

Apple TV+ series Tehran tells the thrilling fictional story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Stars Shaun Toub and Niv Sultan talk to Hindustan Times about finding the humanity in their adversarial characters.


