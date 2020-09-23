Biden pleads for 'no violence' as protests continue after Breonna Taylor decision
Two Louisville police officers were shot after Joe Biden delivered his message on the Breonna Taylor decision.
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during Breonna Taylor protest in AtlantaAtlanta police fired tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in response to the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streetsAnger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice..
Demonstrators Protest In Center City After No Louisville Police Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor's DeathDan Koob reports.