Biden pleads for 'no violence' as protests continue after Breonna Taylor decision

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Two Louisville police officers were shot after Joe Biden delivered his message on the Breonna Taylor decision.


Louisville archbishop pleads for justice and peace after Breonna Taylor decision

CNA Staff, Sep 23, 2020 / 04:00 pm (CNA).- After a controversial grand jury decision regarding the...
CNA - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Biden on Breonna Taylor Case: ‘For So Many People Today’s Decision Does Not Answer’ Call for Equal Justice

Biden on Breonna Taylor Case: ‘For So Many People Today’s Decision Does Not Answer’ Call for Equal Justice *Joe Biden* put out a statement Wednesday night reacting to the lack of charges against three...
Mediaite - Published

News24.com | Breonna Taylor case: 2 US police officers shot as protests erupt over court decision

Two police officers were shot as angry protests rippled across the United States after authorities...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during Breonna Taylor protest in Atlanta [Video]

Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during Breonna Taylor protest in Atlanta

Atlanta police fired tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in response to the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets [Video]

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:52Published
Demonstrators Protest In Center City After No Louisville Police Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor's Death [Video]

Demonstrators Protest In Center City After No Louisville Police Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor's Death

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:10Published