Delhi riots: Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till Oct 22

CBI raids premises linked to DK Shivakumar; Congress says it’s a witch-hunt



A big political war has broken out over the CBI raids on premises linked to Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar. Raids are being conducted in 14 locations across Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Reports suggest that CBI has already recovered 50 lakh rupees during the raids. Congress has hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and the state and said that these investigating agencies are repeatedly used to target opposition leaders especially when any election is around the corner. Addressing the media, Congress leader Sushmita Dev asked why there has been no probe in corruption cases involving CM Yediyurappa and his family members. She said that this is nothing but a political witch-hunt and the party stands by its leader DK Shivakumar. Earlier, Shivakumar was arrested in September last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail before being released on bail in October. Watch the full video for all the details.

