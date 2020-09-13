Global  
 

Delhi riots: Court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till Oct 22

A Delhi Court sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi.

He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police.


Delhi riots case: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested again, sent to 3-day police custody

 On September 24, Umar was sent to judicial custody till October 22 in the Delhi riots case.
Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record [Video]

Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record

As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA [Video]

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots [Video]

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid. The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured. According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year. Watch the full video for all the details.

