PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online 'Fit India Dialogue', to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement'.

PM Modi interacted with fitness influencers and citizens during the 'Fit India Dialogue'.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took part in the event.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers participated in the event.'Fit India Movement' was launched on 29 August 2019 to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.


