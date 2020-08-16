PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement'

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers participated in the event.'Fit India Movement' was launched on 29 August 2019 to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event. "I do not go to gym, I keep doing activities whenever I get time. One can stay fit even by working out at home without machines," Milind Soman said. Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event. PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh laid the foundation of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex on September 12. The foundation was laid at Hiranagar in JandK's Kathua district. The event was organised through video conferencing. The late former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on 24th August 2019.
National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on this Khela Ratna and Arjuna awardee, Paralympian Deepa Malik said that para-athletics level of playing has reached international level. "Their (Athletes) abilities are more than their disabilities, if they get the chance to brush up their skills and this is the opportunity which Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju this time through sports policy to push sports into the main stream. 22 events happen in Para-sports, summer Paralympic so our games have increased in every field like in shooting, athletics power lifting. We are creating world records. Our level of playing has reached international level," said Malik.
Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. Awards were virtually conferred in a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand. Rijiju paid the respect at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. "Today is an important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Today is the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. We have decided to increase prize money for both sports, adventure awards," he said. National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29 since 2012. National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The hockey legend won gold medals in the Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. On this day every year, nation honours its sporting heroes with recognitions. Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:39Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday. The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event. "I realised that fitness has to be a priority to excel in the sport. Improving fitness is important, cannot only depend on skills," Kohli said. Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event. PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:05Published
Salman Khurshid named in Delhi riots chargesheet; Punjab farmers organise rail roko agitation; Govt says 'committed to MSP' as farmers protest; Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has many 'offers' to join..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time..