Johanna Konta: Covid-19 could be around for the rest of my career

Tennis star Johanna Konta says coronavirus could be around for the rest of hercareer but believes society will find a way to come through.

The world number13 was speaking to PA Media after the announcement by the Government that fanswill not be able to attend sports events in the UK for at least six months,following a surge in Covid-19 cases.


