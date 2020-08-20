Global  
 

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”.

The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV andradio.


Climate change: Attenborough trusts younger generation

 Naturalist David Attenborough hopes a new documentary about his life and career - "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" - alerts people to the need to act..
Fortune favors David Attenborough

 The "lucky" life and adventures of naturalist and TV presenter David Attenborough are explored in WWF documentary, "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet."..
Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’ [Video]

Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’

Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to natural habitats and fragileecosystems he's witnessed across the decades and the devastating impactclimate change is having on the planet. The film - created by SilverbackFilms, the team behind Attenborough's acclaimed "Planet Earth" and "BluePlanet" series, and WWF, the world's leading conservation organisation - wasoriginally supposed to premiere in theaters in April 2020 but had to bepostponed because of the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage [Video]

Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage

Sir David Attenborough recalls the early days of his career as “the best timeof my life” in the first footage from his forthcoming Netflix film. Theminute-long video features archive footage of the 94-year-old broadcastertraversing the globe as a young man. The documentary film, titled A Life OnOur Planet, is being released alongside a book detailing Sir David’s careerand the decline of the planet’s environment and biodiversity he has observedfirst-hand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Instagram is rolling out updates to Reels, including longer video lengths

 Image: Instagram

Instagram Reels is doubling the length of videos in a new update, allowing users to make 30-second videos instead of 15..
Spotify is testing interactive podcast polls within the app

 Spotify

Spotify’s newest interactive podcast test brings a popular Instagram feature to the platform: polls. Similarly to Instagram, respondents and..
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published
Dog and best-friend guinea pigs gather social following [Video]

Dog and best-friend guinea pigs gather social following

When a barking mad animal lover started an Instagram page for her four-leggedbesties - two guinea pigs and a dog - it was no joke when they attractednearly twice as many followers as her stand-up comedian husband. But studentfinance manager Jen Furlong, 34, and funnyman Ken Garr, 43, soon laughed itoff and love watching the side-splitting antics as Basset Hound-Shar Pei crossWilbur and long-haired guinea pigs Market Price and Rumpadump - aka TheDumplings - play together.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet Trailer [Video]

David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet Trailer

David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet - Official Trailer - Netflix - In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published
What fuels hope for Attenborough [Video]

What fuels hope for Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough and the mountain gorillas that have won the fight against extinction.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:24Published
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip [Video]

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his witness statement. In his 94 years, David..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:59Published