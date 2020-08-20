Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to natural habitats and fragileecosystems he's witnessed across the decades and the devastating impactclimate change is having on the planet. The film - created by SilverbackFilms, the team behind Attenborough's acclaimed "Planet Earth" and "BluePlanet" series, and WWF, the world's leading conservation organisation - wasoriginally supposed to premiere in theaters in April 2020 but had to bepostponed because of the pandemic.
Sir David Attenborough recalls the early days of his career as “the best timeof my life” in the first footage from his forthcoming Netflix film. Theminute-long video features archive footage of the 94-year-old broadcastertraversing the globe as a young man. The documentary film, titled A Life OnOur Planet, is being released alongside a book detailing Sir David’s careerand the decline of the planet’s environment and biodiversity he has observedfirst-hand.
