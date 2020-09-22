Shopian encounter: Indian Army initiates action against troops in Kashmir

As tension between India and China persists despite talks at various military and diplomatic levels, the Indian Army is ensuring that it is prepared for all eventualities even as the severe Ladakh winter approaches. To complement increased soldier deployment, tanks like the T-90 and the T-72 have reportedly been made operational in the area, along with infantry combat vehicles. These tanks can reportedly operate at temperatures as low as minus 40 degress Celsius. Chief of Staff of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps, Major General Arvind Kapoor, gave a briefing about the Army's efforts to ensure that soldiers are able to function at optimum levels while battling the extreme chill along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He listed equipment like special winter clothing, special tents, and heaters, which are being provided to soldiers, along with preparation of special living quarters - some of which can even be moved with helicopters. Meanwhile, tension at various friction points along the LAC continues. Soldiers of both sides are eyeball-to-eyeball at Finger 4, Rezang La-Rechin La ridgeline, and Gogra Hot Springs. Watch the full video for more.
Indian Army is gearing up to battle harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh. Soldiers of Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok using 3 types of different fuels to combat extreme winters. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corps said, "Winters in Ladakh going to be harsh. We're absolutely in control as far as advanced winter stocking and forward winter stocking is concerned. High calorific, nutritious ration, fuel and oil, winter clothing and heating appliances are available in adequate numbers."
Indian Army deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff,14 Corps while speaking to ANI assured that adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine to ensure crew and equipment readiness. Major General Arvind Kapoor said, "Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine."
Search operation is underway in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces conducted search operation in Marhama Sangam area after terrorists fired upon them. Security of locals is being ensured during the operation. Further information is awaited.