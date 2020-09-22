Shopian encounter: Indian Army initiates action against troops in Kashmir

Ladakh | Tanks, combat vehicles: Indian Army ready to counter China amid tension



As tension between India and China persists despite talks at various military and diplomatic levels, the Indian Army is ensuring that it is prepared for all eventualities even as the severe Ladakh winter approaches. To complement increased soldier deployment, tanks like the T-90 and the T-72 have reportedly been made operational in the area, along with infantry combat vehicles. These tanks can reportedly operate at temperatures as low as minus 40 degress Celsius. Chief of Staff of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps, Major General Arvind Kapoor, gave a briefing about the Army's efforts to ensure that soldiers are able to function at optimum levels while battling the extreme chill along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He listed equipment like special winter clothing, special tents, and heaters, which are being provided to soldiers, along with preparation of special living quarters - some of which can even be moved with helicopters. Meanwhile, tension at various friction points along the LAC continues. Soldiers of both sides are eyeball-to-eyeball at Finger 4, Rezang La-Rechin La ridgeline, and Gogra Hot Springs. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published on January 1, 1970