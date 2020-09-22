Global  
 

Shopian encounter: Indian Army initiates action against troops in Kashmir

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Indian military begins disciplinary proceedings against several soldiers in Kashmir over killings of three young men.


MundaKoshur

MundaKoshur Kashmir police instead of arresting rouge Indian Army men who killed 3 relatives in Shopian ake encounter arrested… https://t.co/U9Yrj4qPTX 33 minutes ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/ON8CkRiqbR 1 hour ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/t0kG7QC9WF 3 hours ago

AzadPrf

Policy and Research Forum Jammu Kashmir RT @MirzaWaheed: The Indian army stationed in Kashmir killed Muhammad Abrar (16), a minor, and Ibrar Ahmad (25), Imtiyaz Ahmad (22) in July… 4 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/fRH9NAs8Fk 5 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/GXtnZ0xxXa 9 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/HVpMMZswqV 13 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army… https://t.co/4RZ1eA1gxZ 15 hours ago


