Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Officer Over Death of Breonna Taylor

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.

Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..

One of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville...

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury has indicted one former police...

LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of...