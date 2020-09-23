Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Officer Over Death of Breonna Taylor

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Officer Over Death of Breonna Taylor

Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Officer Over Death of Breonna Taylor

Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree over the killing of Breonna Taylor.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grand jury Jury empowered by law to conduct legal proceedings and investigate potential criminal conduct


Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

AP Top Stories September 24

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..
USATODAY.com
George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers [Video]

George Clooney 'ashamed' by Kentucky lawmakers' decision not to charge Breonna Taylor's killers

George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Breonna Taylor's killing: No police officers directly charged, protests erupt across US [Video]

Breonna Taylor's killing: No police officers directly charged, protests erupt across US

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:58Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredCBC.ca


Kentucky attorney general announces grand jury's charges in Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury has indicted one former police...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredNewsmaxCBC.ca


1 Officer To Be Charged, 2 Walk Free In Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor

One of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaiteJust Jared



Tweets about this

angelicaduria

Angelica Duria Protests erupt nationwide after no charges are filed in Breonna Taylor's death. Instead, grand jury indicts one off… https://t.co/kZmIFpHVFp 4 minutes ago

grouchycomrade

🦋 RT @UltVioletRae: Misleading Headline: "Grand jury indicts one officer on criminal charges in Breonna Taylor case" Corrected: "Grand Jury… 4 minutes ago

yourry_2289

ユーリー RT @ABCWorldNews: BREAKING: Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first de… 4 minutes ago

VashNerada80

Vash RT @AP: BREAKING: Grand jury indicts 1 officer on criminal charges 6 months after Breonna Taylor fatally shot by police in Kentucky https:/… 5 minutes ago

kate_littleton

Katherine Littleton-Arevalo RT @Yamiche: Grand jury indicts 1 officer on criminal charges 6 months after Breonna Taylor fatally shot by police in Kentucky. 7 minutes ago

Yungboi19

N. RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Grand jury indicts 1 officer on criminal charges in Breonna Taylor's death https://t.co/CbFjHDWajk https://t.co/QB2S… 9 minutes ago

SandyWaldron4

SandyWaldron RT @Mark_Williamz: Just wow! ⁦@ConsciousCass⁩ ⁦@Marcia_Brock⁩ ⁦@JJyabbas⁩ US grand jury indicts police officer on criminal charges [for sh… 12 minutes ago

ShAst76

ShAst RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: Grand jury indicts 1 officer on criminal charges 6 months after Breonna Taylor fatally shot by police in Kentuc… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers Take To The Streets In Wake Of Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

New Yorkers Take To The Streets In Wake Of Breonna Taylor Decision

More demonstrations are planned Thursday in New York City after protesters took to the streets last night, expressing anger and disappointment at the grand jury decision. CBS2's John Dias has the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Protesters March From St. Sabina Church To Voice Dissatisfaction With Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [Video]

Protesters March From St. Sabina Church To Voice Dissatisfaction With Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Demonstrators led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger voiced their outrage that no officer faces charges directly in the Taylor shooting.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:49Published
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during Breonna Taylor protest in Atlanta [Video]

Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during Breonna Taylor protest in Atlanta

Atlanta police fired tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating in response to the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published