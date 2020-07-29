Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

REPORT: The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it is ‘closely studying’ the revelations, which hammered bank shares, sending DBS’ loss for the year..

Markets were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economic outlook. Stocks slipped in Japan..

Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors? A 700-year-old painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty titled "Five Drunken Princes Returning On Horseback" is expected to sell for $10-15.5 million at an upcoming Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.

HK could postpone election in democracy blow Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using the pandemic as an excuse. Adam Reed reports.

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

Hong Kong delays election by a year Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for the city's legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. Soraya Ali reports.