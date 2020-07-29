Global  
 

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

Joshua Wong Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assembly [Video]

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assembly

Hong Kong delays election by a year [Video]

Hong Kong delays election by a year

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for the city's legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. Soraya Ali reports.

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election [Video]

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election

Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

HK could postpone election in democracy blow [Video]

HK could postpone election in democracy blow

Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using the pandemic as an excuse. Adam Reed reports.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors? [Video]

Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors?

A 700-year-old painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty titled "Five Drunken Princes Returning On Horseback" is expected to sell for $10-15.5 million at an upcoming Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.

Asian shares mixed as worries percolate over pandemic

 Markets were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economic outlook. Stocks slipped in Japan..
Singapore, HK No. 1 for dodgy bank transactions

 REPORT: The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it is ‘closely studying’ the revelations, which hammered bank shares, sending DBS’ loss for the year..
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested by Hong Kong police.
China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release [Video]

China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release

Media companies in China say they received orders from the government not to cover the release amid human rights criticism.

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security..

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications [Video]

Joshua Wong vows to fight on after Hong Kong election disqualifications

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gave a statement to the press today (July 31) after being barred from running as a candidate in Hong Kong's upcoming election.

