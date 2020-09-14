Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

'We need you': Alec Baldwin urges Ellen to 'keep moving forward' after toxic workplace scandal

 Alec Baldwin urged Ellen DeGeneres to "keep moving forward" following allegations The Ellen DeGeneres Show" fostered a toxic workplace environment.
USATODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres' apology to her current and former talk show employees has fallen flat as jaded staffers accuse her of using their issues to pump up ratings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin American actor, writer, producer, and comedian

Jim Carrey Set to Play Joe Biden in New 'SNL' Season

 Jim Carrey is going toe-to-toe with Alec Baldwin on "Saturday Night Live" -- because he'll be the show's new Joe Biden heading into the election. Showrunner and..
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin proud of wife Hilaria for standing up to parenting critics [Video]

Alec Baldwin proud of wife Hilaria for standing up to parenting critics

Alec Baldwin is proud of his wife Hilaria for standing up to haters on social media after she was criticised for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding their newborn son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch Alec Baldwin Encourage Ellen DeGeneres to "Keep Going" After "Toxic" Workplace Allegations

Alec Baldwin is Ellen DeGeneres' cheerleader--and he's not afraid to show it. The actor and new...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmax


Steve Harvey Backs Ellen DeGeneres Amid Reports Of Racism, Mean Behavior

TV show host Steve Harvey defended Ellen DeGeneres amid reports of racist and toxic behavior behind...
Daily Caller - Published

Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace reports on chat show

Ellen DeGeneres has admitted “things happened here that never should have” as she addressed the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the lowest-ever Emmy ratings after hosting the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night as he made his talk show return.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue

Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday (21.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published