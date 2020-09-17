Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo, rooted in racism, and even whittled down the name as well to..

The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original, because the previous name and logo...

Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo,...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original. Parent firm...

kevin william hayes RT @dyslexicNews : Are you taking the absolute UNCLE 🤦‍♀️ I mean Michael. Uncle Ben’s is an establish name. You can change a brand because B… 42 minutes ago

MIT Sloan Experts . @MarsGlobal has decided to change the name of Uncle Ben’s rice to Ben’s Original, moving away from the racial imag… https://t.co/XdD1jzLIOQ 36 minutes ago

Voice4Change England Uncle Ben's rice will soon go by "Ben's Original" after the company promised to address "racial bias and injustices… https://t.co/TuOzvtH6DX 35 minutes ago

David Furness RT @DavidFurnessGB : Uncle Ben's Rice will change its name to Ben's Original and remove the image of a smiling, grey-haired black man from i… 29 minutes ago

James Roger Bacon RT @talkRADIO : Uncle Ben's rice will change its name to Ben's Original and remove the image of a black farmer from its packaging in an effo… 9 minutes ago

Warren Kinsella RT @BBCWorld : Uncle Ben's rice to change name to Ben's Original and remove image of a black man from its packaging https://t.co/LFFGdGuSJ5 43 seconds ago