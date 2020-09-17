Global  
 

Uncle Ben's Rice to Change Name to Ben's Original

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
The 70-year-old product's name change was revealed by Mars Incorporated on Wednesday.


Mars, Incorporated American food company

Uncle Ben's Rice Drops Racist Imagery, Gets New Name

 Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo, rooted in racism, and even whittled down the name as well to..
TMZ.com

Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original. Parent firm...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyBelfast Telegraph


Uncle Ben's Rice Drops Racist Imagery, Gets New Name

Uncle Ben of Unlce Ben's rice is no more -- the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Rice brand Uncle Ben's changing name and logo because of racist connotations

The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original, because the previous name and logo...
CBC.ca - Published


Financial Focus for Sept. 23 [Video]

Financial Focus for Sept. 23

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Uncle Ben's branded rice products will be changed to Ben's Original after the company said it was..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:07Published
Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name [Video]

Uncle Ben's Rice Undergoes A Makeover And Gets A New name

Uncle Ben's rice products is getting a make over. Mars will change the name from Uncle Ben's to Ben's Original. According to CNN, the company is also dropping the long-used logo. The transition from..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
