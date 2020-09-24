Watch: PM Modi answers Milind Soman’s question on how he handles criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event.

Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event.

PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.

