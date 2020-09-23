Global  
 

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at Age 77

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at Age 77

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at Age 77

Sayers had reportedly been living with dementia for several years.

Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker confirmed his death via a statement.


