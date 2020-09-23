Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker confirmed his death via a statement.

Sayers had reportedly been living with dementia for several years.

Gale Sayers , Chicago Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at Age 77

Position in American and Canadian football

Running back Position in American and Canadian football

Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 77 years old. Sayers..

Gale Sayers played from 1965-71 and became one of the sport's most electrifying players. He had been battling dementia since 2013.

Sayers is well-known for his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, which helped him become the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Gale Sayers, the longtime Chicago Bears star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 77 after a struggle with dementia. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers..

All-American college football player, professional football player, running back, College Football Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Gale Sayers All-American college football player, professional football player, running back, College Football Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame says Bears RB Gale Sayers, whose friendship with teammate with cancer was recounted in...

Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football...

Gale Sayers has sadly died. The Chicago Bears legend passed away after a long battle with dementia at...