Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame Running Back, Dead at Age 77
Sayers had reportedly been living with dementia for several years.
Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker confirmed his death via a statement.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gale Sayers, NFL football legend, dies at 77
Gale Sayers, the longtime Chicago Bears star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 77 after a struggle with dementia. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers..
CBS News
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Sayers is well-known for his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, which helped him become the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Gale Sayers has sadly died. The Chicago Bears legend passed away after a long battle with dementia at...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •Denver Post •Newsmax
Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia ... the Pro Football...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •NPR
Hall of Fame says Bears RB Gale Sayers, whose friendship with teammate with cancer was recounted in...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •NPR
