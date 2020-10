Royals thump Cards behind Salvy & Franchy's big night Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 week ago Royals thump Cards behind Salvy & Franchy's big night Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero hit two homers and drove in five runs apiece, and the Kansas City Royals went on to pummel the playoff-contending St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 in their series finale Wednesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this