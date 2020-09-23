Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:45s - Published
Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up'

Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up'

The Chancellor has announced a new Jobs Support Scheme which will allow employers to keep employees in a job on short hours.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rishi Sunak unveils emergency jobs scheme

The government and firms will top up workers' wages, covering up to two-thirds of their hours for...
BBC News - Published

Sunak draws up new plan to subsidise workers’ wages

Chancellor under fresh pressure after imposition of more UK Covid restrictions
FT.com - Published

UK government launches new coronavirus job support scheme, extends support for hospitality industry

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme, relaxed repayment...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this

BBCNewsbeat

BBC Newsbeat RT @BBCPolitics: "The government will support the wages of people in work" Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce new Jobs Support Scheme to help… 19 seconds ago

reedglobal

Reed Specialist Recruitment Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a #wintereconomyplan to support business and workers through the winter. Do y… https://t.co/OQ41xkevdS 4 minutes ago

ParetoFP

Pareto FP Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils a post-furlough job support scheme which will run for six months starting from Novem… https://t.co/HWWHblV1v3 6 minutes ago

hettinga

rah RT @itvnews: The new finance scheme for workers will 'directly support' the wages of people in viable jobs who are working at least a third… 9 minutes ago

Rocketman_Jon

Jonathan Thomas RT @DundeeAndAngus: BREAKING NEWS: The government is to top up the wages of workers covering up to a third of their hours for the next six… 14 minutes ago

JuicyActingAnt

Anthony Cadogan RT @TheMancUK: The UK government will top up wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for the next six months, Chancellor… 15 minutes ago

EmmbrookBusEco

EmmbrookBusiness #RT @BBCBusiness: RT @BBCPolitics: "The government will support the wages of people in work" Chancellor Rishi Suna… https://t.co/Cc0Ucuokcb 16 minutes ago

BlackburnLife

Blackburn Life The government and firms will top up workers' wages covering up to two-thirds of their hours for the next six month… https://t.co/jGBm7VUK27 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak [Video]

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak

Workers Can Have Two Thirds Of Wages Topped Up If Hours Cut, Announces Rishi Sunak

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published