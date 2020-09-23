Global  
 

Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Senator John McCain, announced her endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday.


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

The Race for Iowa, Georgia and Texas

 A Times poll shows Biden and Trump neck and neck in three states: This is your morning tip sheet.
Joe Biden endorsed, Trump excoriated by nearly 500 retired top military, national security officials

 Nearly 500 retired generals, admirals and senior civilian national security officials endorse Joe Biden and blast President Donald Trump.
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

 President Donald Trump again declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic challenger..
Cindy McCain Cindy McCain American philanthropist

Biden campaigns in North Carolina following Cindy McCain endorsement

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit the campaign trail, stopping by the battleground state of North Carolina on Wednesday. Polls show Biden and President Trump are..
Cindy McCain urges suburban women to vote for Biden

 "I think a lot of people like me and others, they're kind of suburban women​, are kind of misled a little bit and kind of sad about the direction the..
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late husband at the August DNC. During a virtual fundraiser Tuesday, Biden told attendees about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse him. It followed President Donald Trump's comments referring to those killed and injured in wartime as "losers" and "suckers.

Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, endorses Joe Biden for president

 Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what led her to endorse Joe Biden, why she thinks he would be the..
John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

Mark Kelly campaign launches first Snapchat AR lens for a Senate race

 As the Arizona Senate election heats up ahead of November, Democratic candidate Mark Kelly’s team launched its own Snapchat account on Wednesday, including the..
US election 2020: Trump attacks McCain widow after Biden endorsement

 The president said he was "never a fan" of the late Republican senator, who died of cancer in 2018.
Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Man held at gunpoint by police hires Benjamin Crump, wants $2.5 million from Arizona city

 Benjamin Crump most recently represented the family of Breonna Taylor. Louisville city officials settled the case for a historic $12 million.
Trump Tweets ‘Never a Fan of John’ After Cindy McCain Endorses Biden

Trump Tweets ‘Never a Fan of John’ After Cindy McCain Endorses Biden Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain did a morning show circuit Wednesday to explain why she’s...
Cindy McCain endorses Biden: 'We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost'

Cindy McCain, wife of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Announced late Tuesday that she is breaking...
Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump...
beingwithaging

Susan Wehry RT @ABC: Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has crossed party lines to offer her endorsement of Joe Biden. https://t.co/50UuNbSk2E 2 minutes ago

saura_victoria

victoria saura RT @ThisWeekABC: "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a g… 48 minutes ago

SebasGuillenG

marcos RT @WSJ: "We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost," said Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who wa… 1 hour ago

LindaCo627

Linda Cox 💚 RT @TheView: Arizona Democratic Senate nominee @CaptMarkKelly calls Cindy McCain’s endorsement of Joe Biden “the best endorsement anybody c… 4 hours ago

ohsusannahr

Susan RT @GMA: Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has crossed party lines to offer her endorsement of Joe Biden. “I want a President wh… 4 hours ago

gigimorgan15

gigi RT @Donna_West: Cindy McCain formally endorses Joe Biden #SmartNews https://t.co/Tijt1LDegx 5 hours ago

ivorbiggin9

Steven J Norton - IN GOD (AND TRUMP) WE TRUST Good riddance!!! It obviously runs in the family. https://t.co/78yumaW4zI 5 hours ago

hpmaennicke

Hanspeter Männicke ©️🌳🛡️ Cindy McCain crosses party lines, formally endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/FgmhkmhTlM 6 hours ago


Kamala's Toxic Fan Club [Video]

Kamala's Toxic Fan Club

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a huge online fanbase called the KHive. They aim to amplify and support the Democratic vice presidential nominee. One member estimated the KHive..

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

Cindy Mccain, the widow of late senator John McCain, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. In a tweet, she said her husband always put the country first, and Biden is the only candidate who stands up..

Valley political analyst speaks with ABC15 about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse Joe Biden [Video]

Valley political analyst speaks with ABC15 about Cindy McCain's decision to endorse Joe Biden

Political analyst Stan Barnes stops by ABC15 to discuss Cindy McCain's endorsement of Joe Biden for President.

