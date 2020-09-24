Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail.

The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn