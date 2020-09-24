Global  
 

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s
Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail.

The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

