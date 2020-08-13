Ryan Reynolds stars in Welsh soccer team takeover

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible killer”. The rollout follows months ofdelay and questions about its effectiveness in the face of mixed results fromother countries which have already deployed such apps.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Residents in Wrexham, north Wales, are shocked by a sudden lightning bolt on acloudy morning. The Met Office has forecast hot, stormy weather with yellowweather warnings for much of the UK in the coming days.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees no reason why sanctions now can't be pushed through. Adam Reed reports.
An old rivalry between Christian factions who fought each other in Lebanon's civil war has flared again on the street and in political debate. It's renewing fears of fresh unrest as the nation grapples with its worst crisis since the conflict. Adam Reed reports.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.