Two officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville (Credit: Louisville Metro Police)

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Louisville police chief 'very concerned' about safety after 2 officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officers sustained...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comJapan Today


Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna...
CTV News - Published

'This city has failed us': Louisville protesters angered over lack of indictments in Breonna Taylor case

Protesters marched through Louisville after a grand jury declined to indict two of three police...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSOHH



ljs1479

Lori 🗳🇺🇸11-3🇺🇸🗳 RT @RandPaul: Kelley and I are praying for the swift recovery of the 2 police officers shot last night in Louisville. When will Democrat m… 10 seconds ago

DeniHawkinsKBOI

Deni Hawkins Fallout continues in Louisville after two officers were shot during chaotic protests that erupted over a lack of ch… https://t.co/TVs2qyD3xd 20 seconds ago

MATTHILGER1

MATT Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests; suspect in custody https://t.co/N3hFZGX9pz #FoxNews 46 seconds ago

vhhfKefeXM3sUKS

진실 정의 자유(freedom of truth and justice) RT @123RHGreen: When will authorities put Soros and the Dem instigators in jail ?? Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor pro… 1 minute ago


Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Louisville Preparing For More Protests After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Nadia Romero reports a grand jury decided not to charge three police officers in Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published
Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case [Video]

Two officers shot during protest after officials announce charges in Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:19Published
Two Police Officers Shot In Louisville Protest [Video]

Two Police Officers Shot In Louisville Protest

Laura Podesta reports protesters were angry that a grand jury decided not to charge three officers in the Breonna Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published