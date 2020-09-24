Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment
Joe Biden could barely respond after President Trump said a peaceful transfer of power wasn’t guaranteed.
Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses electionDonald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against..
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he losesIt is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy’s electoral process.
Donald Trump Refuses To Commit To A Peaceful Transfer Of Power If He Loses ElectionPresident Donald Trump declined to say if he would accept the election results in November.Asked at a press conference Wednesday if he would “commit to a peaceful transferal of power” if he lost..