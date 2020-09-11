How does the Covid-19 tracing app work?

Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.
A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible killer”. The rollout follows months ofdelay and questions about its effectiveness in the face of mixed results fromother countries which have already deployed such apps.
A made-in-India short video platform 'Changa', has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as 'TikTok', which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on..
Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled..
