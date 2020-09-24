monica protest coverage

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The city.

A different picture in lexington... where only about a hundred people were out in protest..

Leaders worked to keep things peaceful...and keep minimal interaction with officers.

Its also different..because streets were not blocked..and only a few businesses were boarded up.

Abc 36's monica harkins was there and she reports there no problems and no police.

L3:none top story: breonna taylor investigation white protests continue after decision downtown lexington l3 monica: continue after decision downtown lexington 9 sec monica on cam: "protests in downtown lexington a stark contrast to what we saw in louisville..peaceful, no arrest, and hardly any police presence."

5 sec "nat pop" 2 sec "jay: i kinda anticipated today's announcement."

Wednesday's announcement...fo rmer lmpd officer brett hankison the only officer indicted...but on three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that went into breonna taylor's neighbor's apartment.

11 sec "jay: even if the actions that the officers took in louisville..with those actions as long as they were acting under the warrant...everything that they did was "warranted" " one of the lexington protest leaders... jay calhoun says it's laws and they way police officers are held accountable that needs to change.

Another protester i talked to says as a white ally she is urging people to vote: 8 sec "emily: we want young people to know that it's so important to know that they come out and march and let their voices be heard but there's no greater place to let their voices be heard than when they cast that ballot."

The overall feeling at the protest..that justice was not served.

6 sec "david miranda, protester: a cop is supposed to be held accountable.

Our justice system failed us again.

And that's why we're out here speaking our voices."

"nat pop" protesters originally started on the sidewalk before eventually going into the streets..but there weren't any problems or arrests.

12 sec "jay:it's a shame that it took for this young lady to lose her life for the state of kentucky to see the flaws in its laws."

9 sec monica on cam: organizers of the protest say they plan to be out again thursday night meeting back out at 7 pm.

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news."

