Eric Trump Must Be Deposed

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7.

The investigation was into the the Trump Organization.

Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office.

Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.


Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election Day

 Eric Trump must respond to a subpoena by the New York Attorney General Letitia James President Donald Trump’s middle son is being forced to testify after he..
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Court orders Eric Trump to testify before New York AG

 The New York attorney general is investigating whether President Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud.
Eric Trump must sit for deposition in NY investigation before Election Day, judge rules

 The president's son had been trying to push the deposition off until after Election Day.
Canadian woman charged over ricin letter sent to Trump

 A Canadian woman accused of sending a ricin poison-laced letter to Donald Trump was formally charged on Tuesday with threatening the President of the United..
WorldNews

'Trouble spelling': AOC hits back at ex-QAnon supporter and GOP candidate Marjorie Greene over 'dumb ...

 New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has hit back at GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene after the former QAnon supporter made an apparent jibe..
WorldNews

Schitt's Creek is a real place, and you can visit it in upstate New York

 The Beekman 1802 Mercantile in Sharon Springs partnered with Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek to bring the Rose Apothecary to life in Upstate New York.
USATODAY.com

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents. The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Eric Trump Agrees to Be Deposed, But Only After the Election

Eric Trump says he's willing to be questioned under oath by New York state lawyers in a civil probe...
Trump's son Eric ordered to testify in fraud probe

The investigation is one of several legal proceedings involving Trump and his family.
Donald Trump's son: Indian-Americans represent 'best of America'

Indian-Americans represent the "best of America" and President Donald Trump will never ever let them...
Eric Trump Hosts Rally In Washington County

Eric Trump Hosts Rally In Washington County

Eric Trump hosted a rally on Thursday in Washington County.

If Baby Names Are Ratings Incarnate, The Trump Family Is Tanking

If Baby Names Are Ratings Incarnate, The Trump Family Is Tanking

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names in the US for the previous year. And according to HuffPost, the SSA's list for 2019 shows the baby name 'Donald..

Eric Trump's 'Awkward' Attack on Biden Backfires

Eric Trump's 'Awkward' Attack on Biden Backfires

President Donald Trump’s son Eric took a jab at Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his “awkward” campaign event, which took place outdoors with socially distanced participants to help slow the..

